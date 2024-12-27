Xavier Legette Brought His Beloved Viral Raccoon Meat to the Panthers Locker Room
Safe to say Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette has a different understanding of being a "picky eater" than most other people.
Weeks after revealing that he likes to cook and eat raccoon as a normal source of protein, Legette actually brought some of his home cooking into the Panthers locker room—and reporters got it on video. Wide receiver David Moore tried a bite, but said it would benefit from some bread or some crackers to "take the edge off." Another brave soldier, Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick, described it as "spicy and well-seasoned."
But take a peek at this unconventional entree yourself—at the end of the clip, the rookie shows off a dish full of the prepared critter, which, to be honest, looks nothing like I thought it would. Maybe it's a "don't knock it 'til you try it" situation?
The best part, though, is Legette claiming that vegetables like onions and bell peppers are too "exotic" for him. Raccoon, on the other hand, "is regular to me," he says.
Hey, to each their own.