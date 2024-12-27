SI

Xavier Legette Brought His Beloved Viral Raccoon Meat to the Panthers Locker Room

This has to be a first... right?

Brigid Kennedy

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette on Dec 15, 2024.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette on Dec 15, 2024. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Safe to say Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette has a different understanding of being a "picky eater" than most other people.

Weeks after revealing that he likes to cook and eat raccoon as a normal source of protein, Legette actually brought some of his home cooking into the Panthers locker room—and reporters got it on video. Wide receiver David Moore tried a bite, but said it would benefit from some bread or some crackers to "take the edge off." Another brave soldier, Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick, described it as "spicy and well-seasoned."

But take a peek at this unconventional entree yourself—at the end of the clip, the rookie shows off a dish full of the prepared critter, which, to be honest, looks nothing like I thought it would. Maybe it's a "don't knock it 'til you try it" situation?

The best part, though, is Legette claiming that vegetables like onions and bell peppers are too "exotic" for him. Raccoon, on the other hand, "is regular to me," he says.

Hey, to each their own.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

