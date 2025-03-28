Veteran WR Hunter Renfrow to Make NFL Comeback, Taking Free Agency Visits
Veteran free agent wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, a Clemson football legend thanks to his game-winning catch in the 2017 national championship game, plans to return to the NFL in 2025 and is taking free agency visits, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Renfrow plans to visit with his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, on Friday. He visited the Carolina Panthers earlier this week.
Renfrow did not play last season, but in his five previous years with the Raiders, he caught 269 passes for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has dealt with various injuries in his career, including a punctured lung and concussions, but he plans to make his NFL return next season.
He has proven to be a crisp route runner and reliable slot receiver when healthy, and could end up being an important possession receiver in an NFL offense in 2025.