Iconic Jalen Hurts 'Love, Hurts' Nike Hoodie Sells Out in a Flash
Don't try to find Jalen Hurts's signature hoodie, it isn't available anymore.
During the Philadelphia Eagles' parade following their Super Bowl LIX victory, their quarterback wore a Nike hoodie that said "Love, Hurts" and included the legendary Jordan jumpman logo. The hoodie was then available for purchase on Nike's website. Until it wasn't.
The now-iconic hoodie has since sold out, showing the power not only of a great hoodie, but also Hurts's growing star power.
Philly's quarterback has taken the team to two Super Bowls in three years and was the MVP of this year's big game. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and has solidified himself among the best signal-callers in the league. He has also become a bit of a sports fashion icon.
It's not surprising something he wore wound up being incredibly popular.