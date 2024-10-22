NFL Insider Breaks Down Chiefs’ Chances of Trading for Cooper Kupp
The wide receiver sweepstakes for the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t over just yet.
Amid ongoing speculation that the Chiefs will add to their pass-catching corps this season, Kansas City was recently linked to a trade involving Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Kupp has missed four games this year after suffering a high ankle sprain on Sept. 15 but is expected to make his return from injury on Thursday, when the Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings. Depending on how the Rams’ season plays out in the next few weeks, Kupp could become a highly sought-out receiver by the Chiefs as well as other wideout-needy teams.
Russini broke down the reigning Super Bowl champions’ chances of landing the veteran wide receiver before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
"If the Rams are willing to take on the salary I’ve heard they’re willing to do, they are definitely open to trading Cooper Kupp so we’ll see if they’ll be able to get a deal done,” Russini said on The Dan Le Batard Show on Tuesday. “I just don’t think Kansas City has enough money, even if the Rams were to take on some of that salary."
"That’s been the problem and the reason why they haven’t been able to go after a Davante Adams, an Amari Cooper like we’ve seen other teams be aggressive with."
Kupp, 31, has a base salary of $15 million this season and is due a roster bonus of $7.5 million next March. He’s owed roughly $20 million cash in each of the next three seasons, though he only has one more year guaranteed.
Several years removed from his career-best 1,947-yard, 16-touchdown campaign in 2021, Kupp currently has 18 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown through two games. As a widely-beloved fan favorite and a member of Sean McVay’s first draft class, Kupp being dealt before the NFL trade deadline admittedly feels like a long shot.
Yet, as long as he stays healthy, Kupp could become a sneakily dangerous piece for Super Bowl contenders like the Chiefs looking to beef up their roster before January.