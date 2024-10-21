Sean McVay Reveals When Rams Expect Cooper Kupp to Return From Injury
The Los Angeles Rams got a win on Sunday and reinforcements might be on the way.
After the Rams beat the Las Vegas Raiders 20–15 on Sunday, head coach Sean McVay revealed one of the team's best players is likely returning soon.
McVay told reporters wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to return on Thursday night when the Rams host the Minnesota Vikings.
Kupp is one of the NFL's best receivers and has been missing since he injured his ankle against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Los Angeles badly needs him in the lineup to help jumpstart the offense.
The 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year was a key piece in the Rams' run to a victory in Super Bowl LVI but has dealt with persistent injury concerns since. He only played in nine games during the 2022 season, 12 in 2023, and has only played in two this year.
Through the first two games in 2024, Kupp was his productive self. He had 18 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown. With fellow wideout Puka Nacua still on injured reserve, the Rams have to get Kupp back and playing.
It looks like he'll be in uniform this week.