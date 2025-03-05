NFL Insider Immediately Names Potential Fit for Tyler Lockett After Seahawks Release
The Seattle Seahawks and longtime team captain Tyler Lockett have decided to part ways after 10 seasons, the veteran wide receiver announced in a social media post on Wednesday.
Lockett, 32, will now hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when the NFL's new league year opens on March 12. According to one NFL insider, it sounds like he already may have one suitor on the market.
"One natural landing spot for soon-to-be former Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is the Las Vegas Raiders, whose head coach Pete Carroll knows his former wide receiver well," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) following the report of his release. "Lockett’s character always has matched his talents, and Carroll always has been a big supporter. Raiders also need WR help."
Carroll was the Seahawks' head coach and vice president of football operations when they drafted Lockett in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. The pass catcher quickly became a dependable target for not only quarterback Russell Wilson—but most recently Geno Smith. Lockett notched four-straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2019 to '22 and has remained healthy for the better part of his career.
Outside of Jakobi Meyers—who's seen as a potential trade chip due to the $15 million salary cap hit he'll carry in 2025—the Raiders need help at wide receiver. Perhaps they'll call on Lockett to fix the room.