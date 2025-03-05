Seahawks, Veteran WR Tyler Lockett Part Ways
The Seattle Seahawks and veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett are parting ways, the wide receiver announced in a social media post. He will become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 12.
"I really enjoyed being in Seattle! I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! " Lockett wrote. "The 12's really make this place meaningful! Although my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I'm thankful for everything!! God gets all the glory forever!!!!"
The Seahawks confirmed Lockett's departure with a post of their own.
The 32-year-old Lockett has spent all 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks. He has caught 661 career passing for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns.
Despite his long-term success with the franchise, last season was his lowest receiving yardage and touchdown output since 2017. He caught just 49 passes for 600 yards and two touchdowns.