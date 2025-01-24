SI

NFL Insider Floats Russell Wilson As Pete Carroll, Raiders' Next Quarterback

Could Carroll and the former Seahawks great reunite in Las Vegas?

Carroll hugs his former quarterback Russell Wilson.
Carroll hugs his former quarterback Russell Wilson.
The Las Vegas Raiders hired their next head coach on Friday morning, agreeing to terms with Pete Carroll on a multiyear deal.

The 73-year-old is now set to lead a rebuild in Sin City for a team that's been yearning for a franchise quarterback. Before they look to go the rookie route, however, one NFL insider is suggesting that they may have their eyes on a veteran.

"With Pete Carroll taking over the Raiders, one name I’ve heard to watch at QB: Russell Wilson," wrote The Athletic's Jeff Howe on X (formerly Twitter). "They’ve mended fences, per source, and Wilson could be a stopgap while the Raiders develop a long-term answer."

Wilson and Carroll—of course—spent 10 seasons together with the Seattle Seahawks from 2012 to '21, winning four NFC West titles, two NFC championships and Super Bowl XLVIII. There was reportedly some tension between the two down the stretch, and the QB was eventually traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022.

After spending 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal at league minimum, Wilson is once again set to be a free agent and, with Howe reporting that he and Carroll have "mended fences," a reunion in Vegas certainly bodes watching.

The Raiders also currently hold the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, which some have suggested they could use on a quarterback.

