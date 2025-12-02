Amon-Ra St. Brown Provides Update on His Status for ‘TNF’ vs. Cowboys
During the Lions’ loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a low- ankle sprain, casting doubt on his availability for this Thursday night vs. the Cowboys.
St. Brown spoke with media on Tuesday, and it sounds like he still doesn’t know what his status will be for the primetime game.
“I’m not sure right now, if I’m being honest,” St. Brown said, via Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman. “It’s still up in the air. I’ma try to be out there for the guys, for my teammates, but I couldn’t answer that question right now.”
This lines up with what coach Dan Campbell said earlier on Tuesday about his star receiver.
“I know this about him, if he can play, he’ll play,” Campbell said.
St. Brown will need to continue improving in the next two days in order to be ready to get back on the field. It’s a huge game for the Lions as the 7–5 squad is looking to remain competitive in the highly contested NFC North. The Cowboys are on fire right now, beating the Eagles and the Chiefs in their last two games.
St. Brown has caught 75 passes for 884 yards and nine touchdowns through 12 games this season.