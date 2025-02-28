Isaiah Bond Boldly Declares He'll Break Xavier Worthy's 40-Yard Dash Time Record
Isaiah Bond is not lacking for confidence.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns wide receiver, who is among the prospects attending the NFL scouting combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., spoke to reporters on Friday and boldly declared that he'll break the combine record in the 40-yard dash, set by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy last year.
"I'm going to break the record tomorrow for sure," Bond said. "I anticipate running a 4.20 or possibly, if I'm feeling great I might run a 4.1."
The scouting combine record time in the 40-yard dash of 4.22 seconds, set by John Ross II back in 2017, had stood for seven years before Worthy blazed to a historic 4.21-second time on his second run last year in Indianapolis.
Bond said he's been previously clocked running the 40-yard dash in 4.23 seconds, putting him squarely in Worthy territory.
Bond will get a chance to make history when he and the rest of the wide receivers at the combine run the 40-yard dash on Saturday