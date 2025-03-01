Isaiah Bond's Promise to Break NFL Record Backfires With Disappointing 40-Yard Dash
Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond boldly proclaimed on Friday that he was going to break Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record at the NFL combine this week. Worthy, also a former Texas product, set the NFL combine record by running the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.21 seconds last year.
"I'm going to break the record tomorrow for sure," Bond told reporters ahead of the 40-yard dash. "I anticipate running a 4.20 or possibly, if I'm feeling great I might run a 4.1."
Bond proved unable to back up his declaration. Not even close.
On Saturday, Bond ran his first 40-yard dash attempt in 4.41 seconds. His second attempt wasn't much closer to the record as Bond clocked in at 4.39 seconds.
Not only did Bond fall short, but he also was not even a threat to Worthy's record, barely managing to come within 0.2 seconds of Worthy's time. Bond's time was still a strong one for a receiving prospect, but now looks a bit disappointing after he confidently told the media his plans to break the record.
Worthy has since reposted the video of Bond's 40-yard dash with the caption: "Respect those whom came before you."
Bond's 40-yard dash time ranks fourth among receivers this year at the combine. Fellow Texas receiver Matthew Golden led receivers with a time of 4.29 seconds. Among all positions that have run the 40 so far, he ranks 16th.