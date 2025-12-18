J.J. Watt Calls Out Tua Tagovailoa for Postgame Move After Loss to Steelers
Following the Dolphins’ loss to the Steelers on Monday night, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was seen chatting with Pittsburgh cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the field.
What was a pair of former teammates reuniting felt off-putting to some, especially given the nature of the loss and Tagovailoa’s play. After all, the Dolphins had just lost a game that resulted in the team being officially eliminated from postseason contention. A game that saw Tagovailoa struggle to lead the offense again until garbage time. And a game that ultimately resulted in his benching.
NFL legend J.J. Watt was among those that weren’t a fan of Tagovailoa’s demeanor after such an important loss.
“I know that this is ‘old man get off the lawn’ type situation where it’s old school,” Watt said Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show. “I am a believer that there is a minimum responsibility on the optics and everything with the fanbase, and understanding how everyone’s feeling after a certain game or after a way the season is going. I’m not sitting here saying don’t laugh, you can’t talk to a friend or anything like that. I do think there are some optics when you are cracking up, belly laughing on the field after you just lost a huge game in that way to be eliminated from the playoffs.”
Watt continued, “This is a look that doesn’t go over well whether it’s with certain other players in the locker room, ownership or the fanbase. There is a responsibility especially when you are the highest-paid player on the team and you are the leader of the organization. That is just not a good look truthfully. Point blank, you can’t be doing that after a huge loss.”
Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith stuck up for Tagovailoa amid this criticism. “What were you supposed to be, miserable the whole time?” Smith said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “That’s not realistic. You never know when you catch someone in a moment.”
Tagovailoa’s meetup with Ramsey was not the first time this season that he has struck the wrong nerve with some. Earlier this year, he called out teammates for not showing up or being late to player-only meetings, saying, “It starts with leadership.” Tagovailoa apologized, but not until after he was criticized for his comments by multiple former NFL players.
Tagovailoa is now headed to the bench where he will be the Dolphins’ No. 3 quarterback for the remainder of what has been a disappointing season.