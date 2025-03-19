Ja'Marr Chase 'Likes' Cincinnati But Is Not a Fan of the City's Food Scene
Ja'Marr Chase has spent the first four years of his NFL career living in Cincinnati. And after signing a four-year, $161 million contract extension with the franchise on Tuesday, Chase will presumably be living in Cincinnati for years to come. So one would hope that he enjoys living there, right?
Chase, during a news conference alongside fellow wideout Tee Higgins, who also signed the dotted line on his own extension, was asked what he likes about Cincinnati. His answer was memorable, to say the least.
"For me, I like Cincinnati because it gives me the opportunity to come here and focus," Chase said. "I'm not distracted out here. There's not too much—too many things to get me off-pace out here. It's strictly what I'm focused on. And that's really tunnel vision for me to play football."
"So, I mean, at the end of the day, the food's not the best. We can work on that but—I'm from New Orleans. I'm not used to the food yet. But ... I just think that's the biggest picture for me. Is that, you know, I don't have no distractions here. I can just play football."
Chefs in the Cincinnati area won't like to hear that from Chase. But playful food digs aside, it's certainly a good sign that Chase views Cincinnati as a productive enough work environment that he can focus on playing football distraction-free.
And his production through four seasons reflects that.
Chase is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was unanimously voted to the All-Pro team after authoring the best season of his career in 2025. The LSU product led the NFL in receptions (127), yards receiving (1,708), and receiving touchdowns (17).
What goal will a distraction-free Chase be eyeing in '25? To be the best team in the conference.
"Signing us together, that's the whole goal," Chase said. "For us to push this team, push each other as far as we can go. The one goal is to be the best in the AFC first. That's going to give us the shot to get to the Super Bowl. If we win that first, then we're going to take the next step."
Chase will have plenty of time now to pursue that goal in Cincinnati. And, er, perhaps warm up to the city's cuisine.