Former Patriots Safety Jabrill Peppers to Sign With AFC North Franchise
Peppers was released ahead of the start of the regular season.
Former New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers has agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
Peppers, who is an eight-year NFL veteran, was widely expected to play his fourth season in New England, but he was cut by the franchise ahead of the start of the regular season. Peppers played in 38 games for the Patriots across three seasons, including 26 starts, and notched 178 combined tackles in his time with the franchise.
Peppers now lands in the AFC North once again after starting his career with the Cleveland Browns. Peppers will have an opportunity to play a role in shoring up the back end of Pittsburgh's secondary.
