Jags Interview Former NFL Head Coach for Spot on Liam Coen's Staff
New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reportedly brought in a familiar face for an interview for a potential role on his new staff.
According to Jaguars onSI's John Shipley, former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera met with the Jaguars over the weekend for an undisclosed role on Coen's staff. While the specifics of the potential role for Rivera are unknown, Shipley noted "it would make logical sense for Rivera to join the staff as a senior assistant" as Jacksonville has a first-year head coach in Coen alongside a first-year defensive coordinator in Anthony Campanile.
Rivera spent the past year away from the NFL after Washington fired him following their 2023 season following four years in charge. He coached the Panthers from 2011 to '19, which includes an appearance in Super Bowl 50 in 2015, where Carolina fell to the Denver Broncos. He interviewed with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears for their recent vacancies, but now looks elsewhere with those spots filled.
Coen was introduced as the Jaguars' new head coach this past Monday after he spent the past season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. The Bucs declined a request from Jacksonville to interview offensive line coach Kevin Carberry as Coen works to put together his new staff.