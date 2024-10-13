Jaguars’ Andre Cisco Rips Teammates Over Quitting in Ugly Loss to Bears
The Jacksonville Jaguars' nightmare start to the season continued Sunday in London where they were blown out by Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, 35-16. The loss drops the Jaguars to 1-5 heading into next week's game against the New England Patriots, which will also be played in London.
During the game, fans called for head coach Doug Pederson's job, but one Jaguars player called out his teammates for quitting against the Bears after the game.
"I just, I felt like it was… how should I say this? A lot of quit," Jaguars safety Andre Cisco said. "As the last line of defense, you can feel when we’re playing as one and when we’re not and I felt that very early in the game, maybe after halftime, it felt like we weren’t playing as one."
When asked how concerned he was to feel that way, Cisco said:
"Extremely and dangerous. We’re laying our bodies on the line and guys have to understand when you’re out there you’re really playing for your brother. You’re putting guys in vulnerable positions, whether that’s physically or just from a career aspect. Just take care of each other while you’re out there at the least. "
Here's that conversation:
It should be interesting to see if the Jaguars make any big changes in the coming days.