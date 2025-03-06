Texans Trade for Jaguars WR Christian Kirk in Exchange for Draft Pick
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will have a new weapon in the passing game next season.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Thursday that the Houston Texans are finalizing a trade to acquire Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.
The Jaguars had intended to cut Kirk before the new league year begins next week. Instead, they land an additional draft pick for new general manager James Gladstone to utilize in the future.
Kirk has one year remaining on his contract and was set to take up $16.2 million toward the salary cap. He will become an unrestricted free agent next year.
Kirk spent three years in Jacksonville, logging a career-best 1,108 receiving yards in 2022 before running into injury issues the next two years. In 2023, Kirk missed five games due to a core muscle injury, and in 2024, he was ruled out for the year after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 8.
Kirk finished the 2024 season with 27 catches for 379 yards and one touchdown in eight games.
The 28-year-old veteran will solve a bit of the Texans' uncertainty at wide receiver behind Nico Collins. Stefon Diggs is heading to free agency, and Tank Dell's status for the 2025 campaign is unknown after he sustained a gruesome knee injury in Week 16.
Houston acquired Kirk in a similar fashion to how it landed running back Joe Mixon last March. The Cincinnati Bengals planned to cut Mixon, but Houston acquired him in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick. Mixon went on to have a fantastic year, rushing for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.