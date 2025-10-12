Jaguars to Honor Josh Hines-Allen's Son With Sweet Gesture Ahead of Seahawks Game
Hines-Allen also dedicated his season to pediatric cancer awareness.
The Jaguars will be looking to improve to 5-1 on the season when they host the 3-2 Seahawks at home on Sunday afternoon, and they'll luckily have another leader in their midst to provide some extra motivation.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hines-Allen's eight-year-old son, Wesley, who was diagnosed with leukemia at the end of the 2024 season, will be the team's honorary captain vs. the Seahawks on Sunday.
Wesley completed his treatment in August and is now in full remission, per Schefter. He will assume his honorary captain duties soon, with the game starting at 1 p.m. ET.
