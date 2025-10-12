SI

Jaguars to Honor Josh Hines-Allen's Son With Sweet Gesture Ahead of Seahawks Game

Hines-Allen also dedicated his season to pediatric cancer awareness.

Brigid Kennedy

Hines-Allen has had 12 total tackles and 0.5 sacks so far this season. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
The Jaguars will be looking to improve to 5-1 on the season when they host the 3-2 Seahawks at home on Sunday afternoon, and they'll luckily have another leader in their midst to provide some extra motivation.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hines-Allen's eight-year-old son, Wesley, who was diagnosed with leukemia at the end of the 2024 season, will be the team's honorary captain vs. the Seahawks on Sunday.

Wesley completed his treatment in August and is now in full remission, per Schefter. He will assume his honorary captain duties soon, with the game starting at 1 p.m. ET.

BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

