Jaguars Interview Star Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator for Head Coach Position
The Jacksonville Jaguars have interviewed their six candidate for their vacant head coach position.
According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, they interviewed Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen on Wednesday.
Jacksonville has also spoken with the following coaches for their vacant position:
- Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn
- Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
- Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo
- Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham
- Former Jets head coach Robert Saleh
A Rhode Island native, Coen has been coaching since 2010 with stops at Brown University (QBs coach), URI (pass game coordinator, QBs coach), UMass (pass game coordinator, QBs coach), the University of Maine (offensive coordinator), the Los Angeles Rams (asst. wide receivers coach, asst. QBs coach, offensive coordinator) and the University of Kentucky (offensive coordinator, QBs coach).
The 39-year-old spent 2024 calling the Buccaneers offense for quarterback Baker Mayfield. Under his lead, the Bucs were top five in both points-per-game (29.5) and yards per game (399.5).
If hired, Coen would replace Doug Pederson, who the Jaguars fired on Black Monday after a 4–13 finish to the 2024–25 season.
Jacksonville also reportedly plans to speak with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore about the vacant position.