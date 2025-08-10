Jaguars Kicker Had Funny Line After Making Incredible 70-Yard Field Goal
The highlight of the Jaguars' preseason loss to the Steelers—and Saturday's extensive preseason slate as a whole—wasn't a play from quarterback Trevor Lawrence or No. 2 pick Travis Hunter.
Instead, the top play of the night was a successful 70-yard field goal from Jaguars' kicker Cam Little.
Jaguars coach Liam Coen called a timeout with one second remaining in the first half, giving Little the opportunity to attempt an improbable kick. Little booted it in, and was quickly swarmed by his teammates in celebration.
Little's 70-yarder is longer than any kick made in an NFL regular season game, but his kick won't count as the NFL record because it happened in the preseason. Instead, the regular season record is a 66-yard field goal from Justin Tucker in 2021. Little's kick was not only four yards longer, but didn't even hit the crossbar to go in.
Though his kick won't count for the record, Little is keeping the ball. He quipped after the game, "That ball is staying with me. Canton can get another ball."
Little, who was unable to see his own kick go through because of the height his linemen, acknowledged "it does suck" that the kick won't count for the record.
He added, "That means we just gotta go out there and make it again."