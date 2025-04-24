Jaguars' Liam Coen Cannot Escape His Viral 'Duval' Moment
Liam Coen's tenure as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach got off to an infamous start when he awkwardly said "Duval" at his introductory press conference. His attempt at the "Duval" was far from smooth, and became an instant meme.
Not only did Coen's "Duval" spur jokes on social media, even draft prospect Mason Graham poked fun at him for his "Duval" attempt. The Michigan defensive tackle revealed on the Up & Adams show that he walked into his combine interview with the Jaguars and said "Duval," prompting laughter from the room.
"It was funny though. At my combine interview with the Jaguars, I hit Coach Coen with that. I hit the Duval right when I walked in the meeting," Graham told Kay Adams. "He just started laughing, everyone started laughing."
It appears that Graham's joke went over well.
Graham enters the draft after spending three years at Michigan, where he won the College Football Playoff National Championship and established himself as a unanimous All-American in his final season. If the Jaguars do draft Graham, he'll be tasked with helping to improve a defense that ranked second-last in total yards allowed per game last season and fifth-last in sacks.