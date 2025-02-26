Jaguars' Liam Coen Hilariously Declines Shot at Redemption for Errant 'Duval' Chant
New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen used his introductory press conference to do some catchphrase work—and it could have gone better.
Coen's first try at the Jaguars' patented "Duuuuvalll" chant was harshly graded by many of the same people who immediately deemed Nick Sirianni a failure after his shaky unveiling, so there's hope that saying one word kind of weird won't doom the franchise.
Still, it's something that's going to follow him around in the same way Dan Campbell's kneecap line lingered. Appearing on Pro Football Talk on Tuesday from the NFL scouting combine, Coen was asked about the moment and then nudged to try it out again.
An invitation he wisely declined.
Opening coaching press conferences are like Saturday Night Live. There's one take and whatever happens, happens. One could make the argument that Coen came off as way more down-to-earth and endearing by not cutting the best promo, and now it seems as though he will not be made to perform on command.