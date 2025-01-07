Jaguars Owner Offered Intriguing Quote on His HC Criteria Amid Ben Johnson Reports
The Jacksonville Jaguars are scrambling for a unified identity after firing head coach Doug Pederson in the wake of the team’s dismal 4-13 campaign in 2024.
Ever since the franchise drafted its quarterback of the future in 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars own a 22-38 record over the last four seasons and haven’t seen Lawrence develop into the reliable starter they probably thought he would be at this point in his career.
Lawrence, whose latest season was derailed by injuries and whose early years were stunted by the short-lived Urban Meyer regime, is now set to work with his third head coach on the Jaguars. The third time could be the charm—if owner Shad Khan makes the right hire this offseason.
Amid recent reports that the Jaguars put in an interview request for Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy, Khan had an interesting quote on what he was looking for in the team’s next leader.
Khan spoke to the media on Monday to discuss the future of the Jaguars’ organization, and he named one key change he wanted to see next season.
“Right now, we are the most predictable team on both sides of the ball,” Khan said. “To win, deception is a big part of it. Unpredictability.”
“If you know exactly what we're going to do on offense or defense, you better have the 22 best players to help us win a football game,” continued Khan. “Being unpredictable, I think, is modern football and we have to be able to show that on the field.”
Johnson, who has made an uber-successful career out of being unpredictable with his creative play-calling for the Lions, seems like the rather obvious solution to Khan’s dilemma. Still, expect Khan and the front office to do their due research in handpicking the next coach to lead Lawrence and the Jaguars in 2025 and hopefully beyond.