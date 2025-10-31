SI

Jaguars Place Travis Hunter on IR With Knee Injury

Tom Dierberger

Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter reacts after a play against the Rams at Wembley Stadium.
Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter reacts after a play against the Rams at Wembley Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Jaguars will be without two-way star Travis Hunter for at least the next four games.

Jacksonville coach Liam Coen said Friday that Hunter suffered a knee injury in practice Thursday. The Jaguars are placing Hunter on IR, meaning the first-round pick won’t return to the field until a Week 13 matchup against the Titans—at the earliest.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

