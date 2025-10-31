Jaguars Place Travis Hunter on IR With Knee Injury
Jacksonville will be without two-way star Travis Hunter for at least the next four games.
Jacksonville coach Liam Coen said Friday that Hunter suffered a knee injury in practice Thursday. The Jaguars are placing Hunter on IR, meaning the first-round pick won’t return to the field until a Week 13 matchup against the Titans—at the earliest.
