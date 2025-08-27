Jaguars Projected Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trade for Tim Patrick
The Jaguars are already tweaking their roster following Tuesday's cutdown day across the NFL. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is trading for wide receiver Tim Patrick from the Lions in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Patrick is an experienced, veteran presence who gives Jacksonville some additional depth in their wide receiver room after they kept just five on their initial 53-man roster. The 31-year-old caught 33 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns last season in Detroit after missing the prior two campaigns in Denver due to injury.
Alongside second-year pro Brian Thomas Jr. and rookie phenom Travis Hunter, here's a look at the Jaguars' wide receiver room following the addition of Tim Patrick:
Jaguars Updated Wide Receiver Room After Trading for Tim Patrick
Dyami Brown
Travis Hunter
Tim Patrick
Brian Thomas Jr.
Austin Trammell
Parker Washington
Jaguars Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading for Tim Patrick
WR
WR
WR
Brian Thomas Jr.
Dyami Brown
Travis Hunter
Tim Patrick
Austin Trammell
Parker Washington
The Jaguars open the 2025 season on Sunday, Sept. 7 at home against the Carolina Panthers.