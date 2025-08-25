NFL Cutdown Day: Most Notable Players Released (Live Updates)
The NFL's biggest roster transaction day of the year is upon us. Prior to Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, all 32 teams must cut their rosters down from 90 to 53 players ahead of the 2025 season.
Over 1,000 players will be waived, released, or shelved with an injury designation and, while some will end up on practice squads, these next two days will unfortunately mark the end of the road for many trying to follow their dream.
Additionally, some surprise cuts will also come across the wire as teams look to either get younger or simply move on from players you may not think were on the chopping block.
Here's a look at some of the notable releases around the league:
OL Kenyon Green
After making a three-peat of trades on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles have begun to trim their roster down on Monday. According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the team is waiving offensive lineman Kenyon Green.
The 24-year-old was selected by the Texans in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft and spent his first three seasons in Houston, starting 23 of 27 games played. He was traded to Philly this offseason as part of the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade, but with no clear path to a starting spot behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen, the team is now moving on.
RB Cam Akers
The Saints released running back Cam Akers on Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday's final cutdown day, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He had been listed as the third running back on New Orleans' unofficial depth chart behind Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller.
Akers was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He tore his Achilles tendon ahead of the 2021 season, but returned in the postseason to help Los Angeles win Super Bowl LVI. The 26-year-old has also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans.
CB Mike Hilton
The Dolphins released veteran cornerback Mike Hilton on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 31-year-old signed with Miami late last month and had been listed as their top nickel cornerback throughout the preseason. An undrafted free agent in 2016, Hilton has spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals throughout his eight-year career.
QB Snoop Huntley
The Browns released quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley on Sunday afternoon. The veteran signal caller was signed by Cleveland earlier this month following injuries to Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders that hindered the room.
No longer in need of an additional training camp arm, the Browns are moving on—yet it still looks like they're set on keeping four quarterbacks to begin the season.