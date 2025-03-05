Jaguars Release Veteran Receiver Christian Kirk
The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to release receiver Christian Kirk, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.
Kirk only competed in eight games this past season as he suffered a broken collarbone in late October and missed the remainder of the season. He had one year left of his four-year, $72 million contract with Jacksonville.
In his three seasons with the Jaguars, Kirk quickly became one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's top targets on offense. In 2022, his first season in Jacksonville, Kirk posted career highs with 84 catches for 1,108 yards (his only NFL season with over 1,000 receiving yards) and eight touchdowns. In eight games with the Jaguars this past season, Kirk caught 27 passes for 379 yards and one touchdown.
Kirk played for the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons before joining the Jaguars. He was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. Now, he'll hit the market as a good receiver option for many NFL teams that are in dire need of a receiver.