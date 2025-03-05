SI

Jaguars Release Veteran Receiver Christian Kirk

Kirk was one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's key targets on offense.

Madison Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk catches a ball during practice.
Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk catches a ball during practice. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to release receiver Christian Kirk, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

Kirk only competed in eight games this past season as he suffered a broken collarbone in late October and missed the remainder of the season. He had one year left of his four-year, $72 million contract with Jacksonville.

In his three seasons with the Jaguars, Kirk quickly became one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's top targets on offense. In 2022, his first season in Jacksonville, Kirk posted career highs with 84 catches for 1,108 yards (his only NFL season with over 1,000 receiving yards) and eight touchdowns. In eight games with the Jaguars this past season, Kirk caught 27 passes for 379 yards and one touchdown.

Kirk played for the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons before joining the Jaguars. He was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. Now, he'll hit the market as a good receiver option for many NFL teams that are in dire need of a receiver.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL