Jaguars Release Veteran Wide Receiver Gabe Davis
Davis has been let go by Jacksonville after just one season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis.
The 26-year-old Davis spent one season in Jacksonville after signing a three-year, $39 million contract last offseason that included $24 million guaranteed.
He played in 10 games last season for the Jaguars, catching just 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns, which were all career-lows.
Davis signed with the Jaguars after a successful four-year stint with the Buffalo Bills, who selected him with a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Davis caught 163 passes for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns in four seasons with the Bills.
