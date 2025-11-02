Jaguars’ Travon Walker Ejected After Throwing Vicious Sucker Punch Right in Front of Ref
The Jaguars traveled to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Sunday and it was an ugly affair from the get-go. The defense was not good across the board but both offenses still failed to execute at even an average level. Jacksonville kicker Cam Little did boom a field goal from 68 yards to set a new record but the game was otherwise quite sloppy and only one touchdown was scored through the first three quarters.
Things got especially ugly in the third quarter for the Jags’ defense. Former No. 1 pick Travon Walker, who’s been enjoying a very solid year, lost his mind while scuffling with the Raiders’ offensive line after one play. He viciously sucker punched Stone Forsythe and did so directly in front of a referee.
To the surprise of nobody Walker was promptly ejected. To the surprise of everybody watching the replay, though, Forsythe received an offsetting penalty for his “role” in the altercation so the on-field impact was limited to Walker getting the boot.
While no player should ever be throwing closed fist punches at opponents (and certainly not at helmets), they really shouldn’t do it less than two feet from a referee. What did Walker think would happen? It was probably the easiest ejection of the official’s career, so blatant and obvious was the disqualification-worthy act.
Walker finishes the day with one total tackle, failing to add to his season total of two sacks. The Jags will have to try to earn a tough road win without him.