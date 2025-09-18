Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Defends Brian Thomas Jr. Amid WR's Tough Start to Season
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is keeping Brian Thomas Jr.'s rough start to the 2025 season in perspective.
"It's football. It doesn't always go perfect. Obviously, we would've loved to start off hot these first two games and our connection be ripping, and me finding him everywhere and him having a great year and all those things, but we're in Week 2, everybody," Lawrence said of the wideout on Wednesday, asked why he thought the pair's "connection" wasn't on display this week.
"I think we can all just take a deep breath, give BT a little space. He's going to be just fine. Not worried about him at all. Just something we gotta continue to work at. We're gonna have a good plan for him each week to be involved. He's too good of a player to not be involved and make those plays down the field that we all know he can make. Got all the confidence in the world in him and excited for another opportunity for him this week to get going."
Watch that answer below:
Thomas Jr. has so far had just five receptions on 19 targets for a combined 60 yards across the Jags' first two games of the year, which definitely isn't the start onlookers expected given his impressive 1,282-yard debut in 2024. On Sunday, he also made two rough errors in an all-around poor outing vs. the Bengals: he dropped a pass during a crucial fourth down, and short-armed one for what would be an interception (to his credit, coach Liam Coen said he was dealing with a wrist injury during that contest).
But Lawrence is absolutely correct; we're only entering Week 3. There is more than enough time for Thomas Jr. to get going and hopefully replicate the success he had last year in his 2025 campaign.