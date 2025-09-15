Liam Coen Doubles Down About Good Relationship With Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence were caught on camera in a seemingly tense exchange on the sidelines during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Bengals.
Coen seemed to be upset at Lawrence, or at least in the direction of the quarterback, after Lawrence threw an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter. Lawrence, in return, seemed to dismiss his coach. This exchange led fans to wonder if things were rocky between the quarterback and rookie coach.
After the game, Coen quickly cleared the air and said his reaction was nothing personal towards Lawrence, that he was just heated in the moment. Coen doubled down on this response on Monday in his press conference, sharing that “all is well when it comes" to his relationship with Lawrence.
“It gets made into a thing, obviously, in this rat poison world we live in,” Coen said. “It’s an emotional game, it’s a competitive game. We’re all competitive, we’re all emotional. I can control mine better. He was just telling me to move on; he wasn’t telling me to go screw. He was just saying, ‘Dude, move on.’”
This explanation definitely makes sense, even if some fans made it out to mean more than it did. It was a high intensity game, especially in the fourth quarter, so emotions were high.
The Jaguars are now 1-1 heading into Week 3 vs. the Texans.