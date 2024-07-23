SI

Jaguars Sign Star CB Tyson Campbell to Four-Year Contract Extension, per Report

The former second-rounder has cashed in a huge pay day after a strong start to his NFL career.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) breaks up a pass on Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 37-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Tyson Campbell has agreed to a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension with the franchise that includes $53.4 million guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 24-year-old Campbell, who was drafted with the No. 33 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has enjoyed a strong start to his career that has seen him emerge as one of the top cornerbacks in the AFC South. In three seasons in Jacksonville, Campbell has defended 30 passes, made 203 combined tackles and recorded six interceptions.

The new contract for Campbell also made history, as he became the highest-paid non-Pro Bowl cornerback in the history of the NFL. Campbell's best football is undoubtedly still in front of him, and there should be plenty of Pro Bowls to his name by the time he exits his prime.

In the meantime, he has shown his worth to the Jaguars' organization and will remain with the franchise for years to come.

