Three Lions Teammates Made History With Impressive Offensive Showing vs. Ravens

Stephen Douglas

Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown both scored against the Ravens.
The Lions made some offensive history in Week 3 as Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown all scored touchdowns in Detroit's 38-30 win over Baltimore.

Gibbs got the Lions on the board on their very first drive of the game by punching it in from the one to cap off an 11-play drive. After a three-and-out the Lions' second possession, they went on an 18-play, 98-yard drive that took up nearly 11 minutes. Montgomery finished that drive with another one-yard touchdown run.

It was the 11th time that Gibbs and Montgomery, who once nicknamed themselves Sonic and Knuckles, had both scored touchdowns in the same game. That set a new record for running back duos.

As if that wasn't cool enough, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored on an 18-yard pass from Jared Goff in the third quarter. That was also historic. It was the 10th time that Gibbs, Montgomery and St. Brown had all scored a touchdown in the same game, which is also a record for any three teammates in NFL history.

Montgomery and Gibbs would both go on to add another touchdown each to the final score, and the Lions needed them both.

