Ravens DB Explains Why He Tried to Steal Ball After Rookie’s Ray Lewis TD Celebration
The Texans blew out the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 5. C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes, including one to rookie wide receiver Jaylin Noel who broke out Ray Lewis's signature dance to celebrate.
As commentator J.J. Watt noted, this was something that "for many years in Baltimore would never be allowed." Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander was among the defensive players on the field when Noel scored to stretch the Texans' lead to 31 early in the fourth quarter. He took exception to the celebration and tried to wrestle the ball away from Noel after he got it back from a ballboy.
Alexander was asked about what happened after the game and gave what can only be described as a silly answer following the result of the game.
“Yeah, I saw him celebrating in The Flock, in The Bank end zone," explained Alexander. "I didn’t appreciate that while I was on the field. And then I seen him toss the ball to the ballboy and then he tried to get it back so I was just like, Nah, you ain’t getting the ball back. And they got mad."
Not only was Alexander on the field when the defense failed to stop the Texans from scoring that touchdown and not only do the Ravens have the worst scoring defense in the entire NFL right now, but as you can clearly see in the video, he didn't even get the ball.
So not only did they fail to stop the scoring which would have prevented the celebration, they couldn't even stop the actual celebration. This has to be the low point of a very bad season for the Ravens.