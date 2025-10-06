SI

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Didn’t Mince Words After Team’s No-Show vs. Texans

The Ravens entered the season as Super Bowl contenders, but are now just 1–4 on the year.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh can’t be happy with his team’s 1–4 start to the year.
The Ravens have not gotten off to the start many expected of them in the 2025 season. After a devastating Week 1 loss to the Bills that felt, at the time, like a preview of this year’s AFC championship, Baltimore has simply failed to find its footing.

On Sunday, with its roster depleted up and down by injury, Baltimore lost to the Texans in emphatic fashion, 44–10, pushing their record to 1–4 on the year.

After the game, coach John Harbaugh didn’t shy away from how bad the loss felt.

"Complete disappointment,” Harbaugh said. “We're going to have to find a way to turn it around."

It’s a tough spot for the Ravens. At 1–4, they’re already facing a daunting task to get back into the playoff picture, and right now, they don’t look like they have the horses to do it. In their four losses, the Baltimore defense is giving up more than 40 points per game on average, which puts its offense in an impossible position, even with Lamar Jackson playing well.

If the Ravens can get healthy and get their act together, they have the talent to make a run. But through five weeks of action, Harbaugh said it best: complete disappointment.

