Jakobi Meyers Trade Destinations: Four Landing Spots for Raiders WR at NFL Trade Deadline
Orr: Twelve NFL Trade Deadline Deals We’d Love to See | Manzano: Top 15 Players Available at the Deadline | Manzano: Six NFL Teams That Should Be Sellers | Verderame: Biggest Need for 17 Playoff Contenders
The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, and one player hoping to be traded is Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Meyers requested a trade prior to the start of the 2025 season, but his wish was not granted then. More recently, Meyers was asked if he still wanted to be traded. He replied, “Oh, for sure. But I’m a professional at the end of the day. I’m just trying to play good football.”
If the Raiders do opt to trade Meyers, there are a number of teams that could use him to help them bolster their playoff push. Meyers is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2024, when he caught 87 passes for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. He’s off to a slower start this year, catching 29 passes for 329 yards through six games, but would provide a reliable veteran presence for any receiving room.
Here’s a look at four teams that should consider trading for Meyers.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers are among the teams that could boost their receiving core by adding Meyers, especially as they try to maintain their lead in the AFC North. Although they acquired DK Metcalf this offseason, they also traded George Pickens to the Cowboys, leaving them without an established No. 2 receiver.
That lack of depth has been an issue across the first seven games of the season. The Steelers have a solid trio at tight end, but Metcalf is the only player on the team with more than 200 receiving yards so far this season. Calvin Austin III is the next receiver on the list behind Metcalf, with just 167 yards this year.
The Steelers’ defense has surrendered the most passing yards per game this season (273.3), which puts a greater burden on the offense to keep them in games. Plus, adding Meyers would help the team maximize what could be Aaron Rodgers’s only season in Pittsburgh.
Denver Broncos
The Broncos need another weapon outside of Courtland Sutton. Second-year wideout Troy Franklin and rookie third-rounder Pat Bryant continue to make strides, with Bryant catching his first touchdown over the weekend, but they could certainly use a veteran like Meyers in the receiving room and as another target for quarterback Bo Nix.
With the Broncos looking to not only return to the playoffs but win the AFC West, investing in an experienced wideout would stand to help Denver reach its lofty goals.
Buffalo Bills
While trading for Meyers won’t give the Bills the true No. 1 receiver they’re lacking, he could provide a boost to a passing game that has been somewhat underwhelming this season, despite being led by MVP quarterback Josh Allen. It hasn’t helped that Keon Coleman has yet to take a leap in his second season, and the Bills have instead been reliant on their rushing attack with Allen and James Cook.
The Bills could improve their chances at reaching the Super Bowl by making a splash at the trade deadline to add some more offensive firepower. Buffalo made a similar move in 2024 when it acquired Amari Cooper at the trade deadline. Meyers would get the chance to join a contending team and the Bills would get an upgrade at a position of need.
New England Patriots
Though the Patriots’ receiving core was seen as one of the team’s weaker position groups heading into the season, it hasn’t stopped quarterback Drake Maye from getting off to a phenomenal sophomore season. Maye has completed 75.2% of his passes this season for 2,026 yards, 15 touchdowns and just three picks while strengthening his connections with Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and Hunter Henry.
The Patriots don’t necessarily need another wideout, or could choose not to mess with their current offensive rhythm, but if they wanted another reliable weapon, bringing in Meyers could be worth it.
Meyers has familiarity with the Patriots from playing in New England over the first four years of his career, including in Josh McDaniels's system from 2019 to ’21.