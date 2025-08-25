Jakobi Meyers Trade Destinations: Best Fits for Disgruntled Raiders Wide Receiver
You never know what's going to happen just before the NFL season begins.
With roster cuts in the air and plenty of transactions set to be made ahead of Tuesday's deadline for teams to get down to 53 players, one veteran wide receiver has added an extra layer to the madness. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jakobi Meyers has requested a trade from the Raiders after the two sides were unable to agree on a contract extension.
Meyers, 28, is entering the final season of the three-year, $33 million contract he signed with Las Vegas ahead of the 2023 season. He's reportedly set to make $10.76 million in 2025.
While Rapoport added that the Raiders have "no plans" to trade the pass catcher, anyone in the NFL is available for the right price, and given the need for wide receiver help across the league, plenty of teams are sure to call.
Here are three ideal trade destinations for Jakobi Meyers:
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings' wide receiver room is incredibly top-heavy entering the 2025 season. While second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy has superstar Justin Jefferson to throw to, his second option in Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three games of the campaign after violating the NFL's Substance of Abuse policy.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Minnesota has been exploring their trade options for a veteran wide receiver in recent weeks. Meyers, a smart and shifty slot player, could be the perfect fit.
Denver Broncos
The wide receiver cupboard in Denver is pretty bare outside of Courtland Sutton, and with quarterback Bo Nix heading into an all-important Year 2, the Broncos could use all the help they can get at pass catcher.
Meyers would immediately slot into the team's rotation alongside Sutton and third-year wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., while also giving Sean Payton a brand new toy to work with in his ever-evolving offense.
New England Patriots
Meyers spent the first four seasons of his career in New England after going undrafted in 2019 and quickly became one of the team's most dependable targets in an otherwise depleted wide receiver room. Then, Bill Belichick decided to let him walk away in free agency, allowing former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels to scoop him up.
McDaniels is now back with the Patriots as their offensive coordinator, leading a group with a promising quarterback in Drake Maye and a receiver room that—while trending in the right direction—remains a work in progress.
A second reunion between the two sides would almost make too much sense.