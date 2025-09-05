Jalen Hurts Preaches Discipline After Jalen Carter Ejection Mars Eagles’ Win vs. Cowboys
Discipline was the word of the night for quarterback Jalen Hurts after his Eagles outlasted the rival Cowboys in the NFL's season opener Thursday. An apt choice, given how the game started, as star Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected from the game during the opening drive for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.
In his postgame press conference, Hurts addressed the discipline that comes with settling into a new season, without directly mentioning the Carter incident in his first remarks.
"I go back to discipline and focus. That's what it comes down to when you're playing this game," Hurts said. "And when you come into the first game, you worry about the little details, the things and situations you may have not felt in a long time—getting hit, protecting the ball, communication, intense environment. And so I think as a whole team it's just a matter of taking our discipline to another level and our focus to another level and then playing together and staying banded together and being able to control the things that we can control."
Hurt was asked whether the mention of discipline was a reaction to Carter's ejection, and while he says he was discussing the entire Eagles team, he did acknowledge speaking with Carter after the game.
"I'm referring to the team, not just one individual. I have had a conversation with him and we're on the same page. I know what type of player he is. Everbody knows what type of player he is, and it's something that we can all learn from."
Subsequent video showed that Prescott had spit on the ground near Carter, before the Eagles defensive tackle responded in kind. Prescott later denied that his own spit was directed at Carter, and that it led to a larger misunderstanding that culminated in Carter's ejection.
After the game, Carter took accountability for his actions, perhaps with Hurts's mention of discipline in the back of his mind.
"It was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won't happen again," Carter said via ESPN. "I feel bad for my teammates and the fans out there. I'm doing it for them. ... Not being able to start the game even, finish the game, it f---ed me up, but we're going to get it better. It won't happen again. I can make that promise."