Eagles' Jordan Davis Dropped Perfect Line After Returning Blocked FG for Game-Sealing TD
Week 3's Eagles-Rams showdown concluded in quite the thrilling fashion on Sunday afternoon when Birds defensive tackle Jordan Davis blocked what would have been Los Angeles's game-winning field goal and returned it for what became the Eagles' game-sealing touchdown.
It was such an exciting finish—and one made all the more impressive when you consider the 336-pound Davis reached a top speed of 18.59 mph, the fastest speed by a player over 330 pounds since at least 2017, per Next Gen Stats.
After the big moment, Davis dropped a funny line while speaking with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on the field. "That’s the fastest I’ve run since my 40," he said. (For context, Davis ran the 40 in 4.78 seconds back in 2022.)
Davis's friend and teammate Jalen Carter also nicely summed up the moment when speaking with reporters in the locker room.
"That's what they got us for," Carter said of his message to Davis.
While he's probably not looking to break into top speed every game, the 25-year-old nonetheless impressed with his effort today. Perhaps he'll have another clutch moment next week, when the Birds travel to play the Bucs, who have repeatedly proven themselves able to win in crunch-time scenarios.