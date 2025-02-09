Jalen Hurts Is Channeling Michael Jordan With 'Banned' Cleat Choice for Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is set to make his second Super Bowl start in the last three seasons when he takes the field on Sunday night in Super Bowl LIX.
If Hurts is able to win the Super Bowl LVII rematch when the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he'll go down in Philadelphia lore and will be part of a select group of quarterbacks in NFL history.
His stock will never be higher than if the Eagles win on Sunday and he plays a great game to figure into the outcome.
So Hurts likely doesn't care about any impending fine coming from the NFL for his shoe of choice on Sunday night, a pair of red "Banned" Air Jordan's, made famous by Michael Jordan himself.
Hurts was already fined earlier this year for wearing shoes that didn't align to the NFL's uniform policy, which promulgates that players wear white, black, or team colored cleats. Hurts's fine earlier this season stemmed from him wearing mismatched cleats, and he's likely to hear from the NFL again if he wears the red cleats during the game (and not just in warmups).
He's unlikely to care, which is why he's wearing them in the first place.
He'll care even less if the Eagles hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.