Jalen Hurts Saved Classy Move for the Injured Jordan Love After Eagles' Win vs. Packers
Instead of heading to the locker room to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles' 34–29 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Friday night, Jalen Hurts remained on the field in search of an opposing player.
Just minutes earlier, Packers quarterback Jordan Love had to exit the game with six seconds left due to an apparent leg injury. That prevented Love from walking onto the field to greet Hurts after the game, a custom between opposing NFL quarterbacks.
So, Hurts walked over to Love and dapped him up.
Nothing but class from the 26-year-old quarterback.
Hurts opened the 2024 campaign by throwing for 278 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Eagles' win. He was far from perfect, but the fifth-year quarterback stepped up when needed and conducted a 16-play drive that lasted over seven minutes late in the fourth quarter to secure the win for Philadelphia.
Love, on the other hand, threw for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 17-of-34 passing. The status of his leg injury is not known, but his status for the Packers' Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts is likely in doubt.