SI

Jordan Love Exits Packers-Eagles in Closing Seconds With Apparent Leg Injury

Tom Dierberger

Love threw for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 17-of-34 passing against the Eagles.
Love threw for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 17-of-34 passing against the Eagles. / Photo by Wagner Meier / Getty Images
In this story:

Quarterback Jordan Love suffered an apparent lower leg injury with six seconds remaining in the Green Bay Packers' 34–29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night.

Love was attempting to extend a play to keep the Packers' hopes alive when he awkwardly was tackled to the ground and had to exit the game. Green Bay backup quarterback Malik Willis filled in as Love's replacement and threw one incompletion and was sacked on the game's final play.

Love, who threw for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 17-of-34 passing against Philadelphia, was able to walk off the field after the game concluded.

Willis, who the Packers acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 26, is the only other quarterback on Green Bay's active roster. Sean Clifford, a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2023, is currently on the team's practice squad.

Published
Tom Dierberger

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NFL