Jordan Love Exits Packers-Eagles in Closing Seconds With Apparent Leg Injury
Quarterback Jordan Love suffered an apparent lower leg injury with six seconds remaining in the Green Bay Packers' 34–29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night.
Love was attempting to extend a play to keep the Packers' hopes alive when he awkwardly was tackled to the ground and had to exit the game. Green Bay backup quarterback Malik Willis filled in as Love's replacement and threw one incompletion and was sacked on the game's final play.
Love, who threw for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 17-of-34 passing against Philadelphia, was able to walk off the field after the game concluded.
Willis, who the Packers acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 26, is the only other quarterback on Green Bay's active roster. Sean Clifford, a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2023, is currently on the team's practice squad.