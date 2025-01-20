SI

Jalen Hurts Had Cocky Move on Saquon Barkley’s Clutch TD in Eagles’ Playoff Win

Kristen Wong

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts to Saquon Barkley (not pictured) touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Philadelphia Eagles are moving onto the NFC championship thanks to some late-game heroics from star running back Saquon Barkley in Sunday’s 28-22 divisional round win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Barkley ripped off a massive 78-yard touchdown run in the snow with under five minutes left to give the Eagles some much-needed insurance, which would ultimately end up being the game-deciding score.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts reportedly audibled the play pre-snap on Barkley’s run, just as he did for Barkley’s 62-yard rushing touchdown earlier in the game. 

Fans also noticed Hurts’s subtle move after handing the ball off to Barkley as Hurts appeared to throw up the touchdown signal while his running back was still at the 25-yard line.

Nothing but pure confidence in Barkley in that moment.

Barkley put the team on his back and ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns en route to the Eagles’ thrilling playoff victory. Expect him to play a pivotal role again in the Eagles’ upcoming NFC title game against the Washington Commanders with Hurts happily being his No. 1 hype man.

