Jalen Hurts Finally Gets to Change His Phone Screensaver After Winning Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finally gets to change his phone wallpaper after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.
Hurts had kept his lock screen the same since that 2023 game—a photo of him walking through red and yellow confetti after narrowly losing to K.C. 38–35. In the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX, however, Hurts downplayed the significance of the screensaver, saying he doesn't need it to remind him of anything. But you have to assume it serves as motivation; what could be more motivating than a reminder of the last time you were on your sport's biggest stage and left without the crown?
This time around the block, the Eagles were the big winners, crushing the Chiefs in a 40–22 victory fueled by a super-charged Philadelphia defense. And that means that, in addition to a new ring, Hurts gets a new lock screen, too.
Asked whether this presumed new background will be a better screen saver for the 26-year-old MVP than the last, Hurts smiled big and replied, "It should get the job done."
Watch that moment below:
The QB looked sharp and unflappable all game, throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns with a completion rate of 77.3%. A stellar offensive line performance gave him time and a red-hot defense kept the Chiefs' yards to a minimum, culminating in perhaps one of Philly's best games of the year and not a minute too late—Patrick Mahomes did manage to get off two last-minute touchdown passes and narrow the margin of defeat, but by that point, the Birds already had it in the bag.
Run, don't walk to those phone settings, Jalen.