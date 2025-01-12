Jalen Hurts Delivers Fired-Up NSFW Pregame Speech Ahead of Eagles' Matchup With Packers
Jalen Hurts was fired up ahead of his sixth postseason start as the Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback.
Prior to kick off of their wild-card weekend matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, cameras captured the signal-caller giving an exuberant, expletive-laden speech to his teammates on the turf of Philly's Lincoln Financial Field.
Take a look:
"Everybody up!" relayed Hurts. "Put your f*** arms up. We gon' own this moment today. It ain't about nobody else but what the f*** we do. We put the work in, we say we gon' make this s*** work when we look back in the end, well we know how this s*** end. But this s*** starts right now. Let's do something about the opportunity we've got... together as a team. One play at a time."
That's quite the way to get the boys ready for the playoffs.
Sunday's contest in Philly is the second matchup between the Packers and the Eagles this season, with the two sides having squared off in Week 1 from Sao Paulo, Brazil's Corinthians Arena. The Eagles came away from that one with a 34-29 win.
Whoever comes out victorious this time will advance to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.