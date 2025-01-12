Saquon Barkley Shares Adorable Secret Handshake With Daughter Before Eagles-Packers
Saquon Barkley has all the right moves.
Saquon Barkley was locked in before the Philadelphia Eagles wild-card matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
He wasn’t going to miss a beat of his adorable handshake with his daughter.
The NFL shared footage of Barkley on the field before the game spending time with his two kids—daughter Jada and son Saquon Jr.
Jada and Saquon showed off a secret handshake of sorts in the Eagles end zone, which ended with a kiss on the cheek.
Barkley had a shot at breaking the single-season rushing record heading into Week 18 of the regular season, but the Eagles decided to rest their starters in order to keep the team healthy heading into the postseason.
On Sunday, Barkley and the Eagles will get the chance to show that the extra rest paid off.
