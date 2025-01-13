Jalen Hurts Made Key Decision That Led to Massive TD In Eagles' Playoff Win
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts's performance in their wild-card win over the Green Bay Packers won't go down as one of the great quarterbacking games in postseason history. He threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was primarily an impressive play by tight end Dallas Goedert, who garnered 24 yards after the catch.
Hurts did make one critical decision in particular, however, that helped lift the Eagles to the win. After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni noted that Hurts audibled into the play that led to Goedert's touchdown late in the third quarter.
"I thought Jalen did a great job of getting to that play," Sirianni told the media. "Jalen got to that play and made an unbelievable play, an unbelievable check that you're going to know about because I'm telling you about, but that's not gonna be seen to everybody that he was able to check out of a play, and get to the right play and get the ball out to Dallas to make the play that he did."
Goedert still had to make the play, which included a huge stiff-arm on Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine to get into the end zone, but as Sirianni pointed out, it took Hurts's check to give him the opportunity. Hurts noted in his postgame presser that he made the change because of a look they were seeing from the defense which had gotten them earlier.
On an offense featuring stars like A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and a strong offensive line, Hurts does not always get a ton of credit for the team's success.
Though the Eagles offense was far from its full potential and rhythm against the Packers as Hurts made his return from injury, Hurts still made a pivotal decision that led to one of the few decisive plays in the win. It won't be his most exciting play, or even a memorable one for him, but Hurts's decision-making did come through when the Eagles needed it Sunday.