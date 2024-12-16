Jalen Hurts Kicked Off Postgame Presser With Sassy One-Liner Directed at Eagles Media
Jalen Hurts is making a statement with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 NFL season, and he knows it.
Coming off a disastrous campaign in which the Eagles lost six of their last seven games, Philly isn’t playing around this time. The Birds rolled to their 12th win of the year in a 27-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, extending their impressive win streak to 10 games.
It’s a total reversal of last year’s tragic collapse with the team perhaps showing more similarities to that of the Eagles’ Super Bowl run the year before, when they went 14-3 in the regular season and went on to reach their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history.
That’s not to say the 2024 season hasn’t had its share of drama, and the painful memories of their 2023 season haven’t completely disappeared in the rear view mirror, either. Amid ongoing doubts over whether coach Nick Sirianni and the Eagles could actually go all the way, Hurts fired back at critics with a sassy message after helping his team clinch yet another confident win.
“So that’s what y’all wanted to see, huh?” Hurts said as he took the podium.
Mic drop.
Hurts and the Eagles will now look to take care of business in the final three games of the season and potentially wrap up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.