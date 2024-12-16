SI

Nick Sirianni Has Heated Sideline Moment With D-Line Coach After Jalen Carter Penalty

Ryan Phillips

Sirianni and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt got heated on Philadelphia's sideline.
Sirianni and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt got heated on Philadelphia's sideline. / Via Fo
In this story:

Even when they're playing well, drama is never far from the Philadelphia Eagles.

After a week of reported, then squashed beef between key players, now Philadelphia's head coach is in the middle of an incident on the team's sideline.

With the Eagles leading the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-13, the Steelers were forced to punt, but on the play defensive lineman Jalen Carter was slapped with a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. It was a silly penalty.

Shortly after that, head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt were seen engaging in a heated exchange on the sideline.

It's looks possible that Sirianni was attempting to get to Carter to have a strong word with him, and Hurtt was stepping in to protect his player.

Despite entering the game 11-2 and on a nine-game win streak, the Eagles still feel like a swirling cauldron of controversy. With a 27-13 lead over the Steelers late in the fourth quarter, it looks like a 10th-straight win is on the horizon for Philadelphia.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL