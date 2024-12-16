Nick Sirianni Has Heated Sideline Moment With D-Line Coach After Jalen Carter Penalty
Even when they're playing well, drama is never far from the Philadelphia Eagles.
After a week of reported, then squashed beef between key players, now Philadelphia's head coach is in the middle of an incident on the team's sideline.
With the Eagles leading the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-13, the Steelers were forced to punt, but on the play defensive lineman Jalen Carter was slapped with a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. It was a silly penalty.
Shortly after that, head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt were seen engaging in a heated exchange on the sideline.
It's looks possible that Sirianni was attempting to get to Carter to have a strong word with him, and Hurtt was stepping in to protect his player.
Despite entering the game 11-2 and on a nine-game win streak, the Eagles still feel like a swirling cauldron of controversy. With a 27-13 lead over the Steelers late in the fourth quarter, it looks like a 10th-straight win is on the horizon for Philadelphia.