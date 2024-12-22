Jalen Hurts Once Again Wears Mismatched Cleats for Eagles Game Despite Week 15 Fine
Jalen Hurts wore two different-colored cleats during the Phliadelphia Eagles' Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL did not like that. The star quarterback was slapped with a fine worth over $5,000 for his choice of footwear, apparently because one of his cleats was not a "Constitutional color" of the Eagles. The money did not come out of his pocket, as Jordan Brand was all too happy to pay the fine for the free publicity of its shoes.
After all that Hurts decided to dedicate much of his Week 16 attire to the situation. He showed up wearing a two-toned suit and took the field wearing the very same mismatched cleats that drew the Week 15 fine.
Hurts and Jordan Brand are clearly daring the NFL to fine him again. Which the league will almost certainly do unless Hurts has made some sort of alteration that would allow the colors to fall within the lines of the rules.
The quarterback leads the Eagles against the Washington Commanders on Sunday in a pivotal NFC East clash.